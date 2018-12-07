Levi Randolph: Posts 25 points off bench
Randolph tallied 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in the win Thursday over Long Island.
Randolph was a force off the bench, connecting on 77 percent of his shots Thursday in what amounted to a blowout victory. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 12 games this season.
