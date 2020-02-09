Levi Randolph: Pours in 47 in G League win
Randolph totaled 47 points (18-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in Saturday's G League win over Westchester.
Randolph had been scoring in the high teens and twenties until being held to less than 12 points in each of his his last two. The Alabama product rebounded in a big way to lead Canton to the win and will attempt to keep it going Thursday at Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.