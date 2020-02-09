Randolph totaled 47 points (18-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in Saturday's G League win over Westchester.

Randolph had been scoring in the high teens and twenties until being held to less than 12 points in each of his his last two. The Alabama product rebounded in a big way to lead Canton to the win and will attempt to keep it going Thursday at Grand Rapids.