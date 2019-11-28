Levi Randolph: Pours in points in win
Randolph scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal during Tuesday's G League win over Stockton.
Randolph played all 42 minutes of the game. The Alabama product is averaging 18.5 points and 3.8 assists in eight games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.