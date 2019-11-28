Play

Randolph scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and grabbed seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal during Tuesday's G League win over Stockton.

Randolph played all 42 minutes of the game. The Alabama product is averaging 18.5 points and 3.8 assists in eight games this season.

