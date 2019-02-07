Randolph tallied 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two steals in the loss Wednesday to the Drive.

Chalk up another productive shooting display for Randolph, who connected on 75 percent of his three-point attempts Wednesday. Randolph seems to be coming into his own in terms of earning more playing time, having started the majority the games in the past two weeks.

