Randolph accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 32 minutes Saturday against Fort Wayne.

Randolph shot the ball well despite a 116-102 loss at home, sinking 56.3 percent of his attempts from the floor. He's been in and out of the starting lineup over the course of this season for the Charge, starting 15 of the 30 games he's played in and averaging 13.8 points along with 3.3 rebounds 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while serving in a variety of roles.