Levi Randolph: Tallies fourth double-double
Randolph finished Monday's 104-97 win over the Blue Coats with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal.
That was only Randolph's fourth double-double of the season, but that's mainly because the guard is averaging 3.9 rebounds through 46 games this season. Despite a massive three-year layoff, Randolph will quite possibly hit his 2015-16 figures with the Red Claws, when he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 50 games.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.