Randolph finished Monday's 104-97 win over the Blue Coats with 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

That was only Randolph's fourth double-double of the season, but that's mainly because the guard is averaging 3.9 rebounds through 46 games this season. Despite a massive three-year layoff, Randolph will quite possibly hit his 2015-16 figures with the Red Claws, when he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 50 games.