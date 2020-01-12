Play

Randolph was waived by the Cavaliers on Sunday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Randolph had signed a two-way deal with the team Monday, but he'll be waived after Tyler Cook and Alfonzo McKinnie rejoined the team. He failed to see any minutes during his time with the parent club, but he'll likely continue to play a big role in the G League.

