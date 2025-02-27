The Bucks waived Robbins (groin) on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Working through a groin injury, Robbins was under a two-way contract with Milwaukee before being let go. Although the 25-year-old big man had logged just 4.4 minutes per game over 13 appearances with the Bucks in 2024-25, Robbins is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes across his last seven contests with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. Robbins will hope to find a home elsewhere, whether it be with an NBA club or its G League team.