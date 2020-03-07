LiAngelo Ball: Acquired by Blue
Ball was acquired by the Blue on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Ball will join the Thunder's G League affiliate for the remainder of the season. His most recently played professionally for the Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienu in the 2017-18 season, during which he averaged 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes across 14 games.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.