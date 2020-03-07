Play

LiAngelo Ball: Acquired by Blue

Ball was acquired by the Blue on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball will join the Thunder's G League affiliate for the remainder of the season. His most recently played professionally for the Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienu in the 2017-18 season, during which he averaged 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes across 14 games.

