Ball signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Hornets on Thursday, and the intention is to have him play in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball played in five Summer League games with the Hornets, and he averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes. The 22-year-old will get an opportunity to see some reps in the G League after going undrafted in 2018.