Ball tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 136-87 loss to Maine.

Ball posted his second-highest scoring total of the season while leading the Swarm bench in points, shots made and rebounds while leading the team in steals. Ball has averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11 games this season.