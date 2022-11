Ball finished with 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 130-87 win over Westchester.

Ball returned to the Swarm lineup as a starter after missing time due to an ankle injury, dropping a season-high scoring mark while leading the team in three's made. Ball has averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebound in six games this season.