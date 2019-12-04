Play

In 10 appearances for the Iowa Wolves, WIgginton has logged 26.5 minutes per contest.

The Canadian-former-ISU Cyclone has produced handsomely in his rookie season, averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his 10-game span. His freshman campaign has been highlighted by four 20-point performances.

