Lindell Wigginton: Averaging above 15 in 10 games
In 10 appearances for the Iowa Wolves, WIgginton has logged 26.5 minutes per contest.
The Canadian-former-ISU Cyclone has produced handsomely in his rookie season, averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his 10-game span. His freshman campaign has been highlighted by four 20-point performances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...