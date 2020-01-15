Play

Wigginton notched 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes Saturday versus Stockton.

Wigginton has collected 14.4 points per game this season and double digits in six of his last eight, so not much has changed for him recently. He has seen a dip in his playing time over the last three contests, which may be a signal that his averages may slide in the future.

More News
Our Latest Stories