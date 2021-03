Wigginton had 27 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Wigginton was moved to the point guard role and delivered an impressive performance, posting his second-best scoring output of the campaign while also recording a season-high mark in assists. This was Wigginton's first double-double of the campaign as well.