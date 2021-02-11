Wigginton had 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Wigginton was one of five Iowa players that scored in double digits, though he also left his mark across the board after contributing on both ends of the court. Wigginton showed glimpses of his talent in the G-League last season with several 20-point performances, and his role in the season opener suggests he could be in line for another commanding offensive role in the Wolves roster.