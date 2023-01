Wigginton (undisclosed) logged 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes during the Herd's 134-130 loss Monday at Motor City.

Wigginton was excellent during his return from a two-game absence. Now that the 24-year-old can play again, he is expected to continue being the Herd's best scorer and distributor. Wigginton has averages of 22.6 points and 6.1 assists across his eight G League games.