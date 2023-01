Wigginton logged 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during the Herd's 120-116 win over College Park.

Herd is off to a great start across 2023, especially in terms of shooting from the three-point line. Across the Herd's first two games this year, he made nine threes on a 52.9 percentage.