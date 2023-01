Wigginton logged 27 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during the Herd's 153-132 loss at Delaware on Monday.

Wigginton was a menace from the three-point line, as his outside shots accounted for two-thirds of his points Monday. He is averaging 3.1 three-pointers made across his last seven G League games.