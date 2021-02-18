Wigginton posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Delaware.

Wigginton was one of seven Iowa players that scored in double digits in this one, and he paced the team offensively with a strong shooting performance, although he was far from accurate from deep. Wigginton has scored more than 15 points in three of his first five games of the campaign, though, and he has established himself as a decent scoring threat for the Wolves.