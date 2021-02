Wigginton recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Wigginton has been coming off the bench recently but has thrived, scoring 52 points combined over his last two appearances. He can't be relied upon when it comes to shooting percentages, but he has undoubtedly delivered value on offense. He has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.