Lindell Wigginton: Paces team in scoring
Wigginton finished with 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes Saturday in Iowa's 118-115 loss to Lakeland.
Despite coming off the bench, Wigginton finished as the Wolves' leading scorer in a contest in which six Iowa players reached double figures in points. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa State is averaging 15.0 points (on 42.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 triples in 26.6 minutes over his 27 appearances for Iowa in 2019-20.
