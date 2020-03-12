Lindell Wigginton: Posts double-double
Wigginton finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Vipers.
Wigginton has been on a tear of late, as he has scored 20 or more points in three of this last contests. It's unclear when he and the rest of the Wolves will be able to take the floor again, however, as the G League has suspended its season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns.
