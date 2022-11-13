Wigginton produced 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 win over Motor City in overtime.

Wigginton struggled in all areas of shooting Saturday but managed to help the team out by rebounding and facilitating the offense. He did not start but was called upon to play the entire overtime period. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 points per game but has made just 35.7 percent of his shots and 27.6 percent of his three-point tries through the season's first five contests.