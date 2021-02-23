Wigginton had 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Monday's loss against the Blue.

Wigginton moved back to the bench in this game, as the struggling Wolves extended their losing streak to eight contests, but he still provided offense and finished with a season-high 28 points. He's scored at least 15 points in five of his eight appearances and has been one of the team's most productive scorers, even when his shot abandons him from time to time.