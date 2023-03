Wigginton logged 39 points (14-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes during the Herd's 120-106 win against Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

After the Herd lost their previous game to Salt Lake City, Wigginton excelled in helping them redeem themselves. Heading into March, he is averaging 20.7 points across his 15 G League games this season.