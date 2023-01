Wigginton logged 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during the Herd's 126-121 win Wednesday versus College Park.

Wigginton was the Herd's second-best scorer and primary distributor en route to their first win of 2023. Across this new year, he will try to be more of a consistent player that offers value in more ways than one.