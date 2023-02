Wigginton (undisclosed) logged two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Wisconsin's 144-133 loss to Windy City on Friday.

Wigginton returned from a three-game absence. The guard was a backup option Friday, which he could continue being now that Wisconsin has AJ Green, whom the Milwaukee Bucks have begun sending to their G League affiliate, available to play alongside Jordan Bone.