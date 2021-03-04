Wigginton had 13 points (3-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and a rebound across 30 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against Rio Grande.

Wigginton was one of six Iowa players that scored in double digits, but he struggled massively from the field and needed 14 field-goal attempts just to get barely above the 10-point mark. Wigginton has been playing off the bench in the last few games but that hasn't limited his scoring upside and he's averaging 16.2 points per game in 13 appearances this season.