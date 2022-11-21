Wigginton tallied 15 points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 33 minutes in Sunday's 119-102 loss in Iowa.

Wigginton scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half but missed all four of his attempts after halftime. He continues to struggle from the field as he's made just 39.1 percent of his shots and 25.6 of his three-point tries.