Wigginton had 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against Greensboro.

Wigginton has been one of Iowa's most reliable scoring threats on a nightly basis and he's averaging 15.0 points per game, though he's been struggling a bit from the field -- he's making just 39.8 percent of his shots and 26 percent of his three-point attempts. That won't matter much as long as Wigginton keeps shooting the rock at a high volume, but at some point, those shooting figures must go up if he wants to see a sizable uptick on his fantasy upside.