Wigginton logged 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Wisconsin's 166-139 loss to Delaware on Saturday.

AJ Green is back in the NBA, and Jordan Bone (undisclosed) is out injured. While both are out, Wigginton will be Wisconsin's best guard available. If his latest game is any indication, he and Iverson Molinar will log many minutes as the Herd's starting backcourt. Currently, they do not have multiple backup guards. The team recently signed Jaire Grayer simply so that Wigginton and Molinar do not have to play all 48 minutes.