Wigginton produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes in Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Wednesday's game was one of Wigginton's best shooting performances of the season, and it improved his field-goal percentage to 38.6 on the year. He always finds a way to have an all-around productive game and is averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists through 15 contests.