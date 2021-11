Wigginton tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 126-124 G League win over Cleveland.

Wigginton's first game as a member of the Herd was a success, as he led the team in scoring while shooting an efficient 8-of-15 from the field. The 23-year-old spent his previous two campaigns with Iowa, averaging a steady 17.1 points and 5.4 assists last season. He has yet to see any time in the NBA.