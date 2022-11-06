Wigginton amassed 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 win in Windy City.

Wigginton came up huge in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists as the Herd pulled away for the victory. He's averaging 19.5 points and 5.0 assists while making 46.4 percent of his shot attempts through the season's first two games.