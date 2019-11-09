Lindell Wigginton: Scores 24 off bench in loss
Wigginton produced 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Skyforce.
Wigginton nearly led a comeback for the Wolves from the bench, finishing with a plus-nine net rating and leading Iowa in points and assists. While he featured in a reserve role, Wigginton finished third on Iowa in minutes, indicating that he'll likely see a sizable role throughout the season despite potentially not starting.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.