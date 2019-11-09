Wigginton produced 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Skyforce.

Wigginton nearly led a comeback for the Wolves from the bench, finishing with a plus-nine net rating and leading Iowa in points and assists. While he featured in a reserve role, Wigginton finished third on Iowa in minutes, indicating that he'll likely see a sizable role throughout the season despite potentially not starting.