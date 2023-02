Wigginton logged 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes during the Herd's 123-122 win at Texas on Friday.

Despite being one rebound short of logging a double-double, Wigginton was the Herd's best scorer as they logged their seventh win of 2023. With the Fort Wayne Mad Ants' acquisition of Jordan Bone and AJ Green being part of an NBA roster again, Wigginton is expected to excel for a Herd team that does not have much scoring options as before.