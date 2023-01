Wigginton logged 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 41 minutes during Wisconsin's 129-123 loss Saturday at Fort Wayne.

Wigginton continues to be Wisconsin's best scorer despite the team supplying an inconsistent output overall. Still, that is not affecting Wigginton, who is averaging 19.4 points across his last five G League games.