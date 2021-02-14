Wigginton notched 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Wigginton has scored 15 or more points in two of his first three games of the campaign, and the Iowa State product is clearly making a name for himself as a reliable scoring threat for the Wolves. His shooting woes are the real deal, though, as he's made just 37.2 percent of his field-goal attempts thus far, but he's still finding ways to get the job done.