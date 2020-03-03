Wigginton registered 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Wigginton led the Wolves in scoring despite coming off the bench and he's clearly on the rise when it comes to his scoring figures, as he has notched 15 or more points in four of his last five outings. That said, his shooting percentages could use some work but at the end of the day, he still has value as an impact scorer off the bench who can also supply rebounds and assists at a decent rate.