Wigginton posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Westchester.

Wigginton might have lost his starting role, but he is undoubtedly making an impact off the bench for the Wolves. He has scored 18 or more points in four of his last five games, surpassing the 20-point mark in three of those contests.