Wigginton posted 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes in Wednesdays 112-106 win in Grand Rapids.

Wigginton has been dreadful shooting through 12 games, making just 36.4 percent of his shots and 23.1 percent of his three-point tries. He's still averaging 16.3 points per game but he's getting to that mark inefficiently. His greatest value remains as a facilitator, as he's averaging 6.7 assists per contest.