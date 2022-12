Wigginton compiled 15 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over Austin.

Wigginton converted two free throws in the final seconds of the game to secure the victory for Wisconsin. He's made just 66.7 percent of his free-throw attempts this year but was able to make both when it mattered most Wednesday.