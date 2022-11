Wigginton tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a block in 35 minutes in Friday's 115-110 loss to Windy City.

Wigginton led the team in scoring and produced 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old split his time between Wisconsin and Milwaukee last season, averaging 16.4 points and 32.7 minutes for the Herd and 4.2 points and 10.5 minutes for the Bucks but was waived by Milwaukee in the preseason before joining Wisconsin.