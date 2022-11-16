Wigginton compiled 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a block in 26 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 win over Motor City.

Coming off the bench, Wigginton scored 14 of his 24 points in 13 first-half minutes, making six of his eight shot attempts. The 24-year-old's strong shooting performance increased his shooting percentage for the season to 40.2.