Livio Jean-Charles: Consecutive games in 20's
Jean-Charles provided 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one block during Thursday's win over Iowa.
The French product's 23 points were a new season high as he has scored over 20 in his last three games. All of his scoring comes from inside the arc though. The 6-9 forward has only attempted nine three-point shots all season and has converted just 22.2 percent. Still, Jean-Charles is averaging 10.9 points per game as well as 5.6 rebounds.
