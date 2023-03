Johnson recorded 17 points (5-12 FG 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Johnson scored in double figures for a third straight game and for the fifth time over the Ignite's final six regular-season contests. He ends the campaign with averages of 10.1 points, 2.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.