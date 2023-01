Johnson tallied 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-99 loss to Salt Lake City.

Johnson was inefficient from the field but still scored in double figures for the seventh time over his past nine contests. Across 18 appearances, he's averaging 9.1 points while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep.