Johnson mustered 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Blue.

Johnson scored in double figures for the third time over his past four appearances. He's reached that mark six times across 13 appearances and is averaging 7.7 points on 38.5 percent shooting across 22.1 minutes per game.