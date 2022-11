Johnson finished with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to South Bay.

After garnering modest roles in the first two games of the season, Johnson saw 29 minutes Monday and made the most of his extended playing time by recording his first double-digit scoring outing of the campaign. Across three appearances, the 18-year-old guard is averaging 6.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.